HELENA – A felony charge was filed against the suspect allegedly involved in Tuesday’s crash on Highway 200 that left one woman seriously injured.

Devon Scott Richie was arrested following the crash a few miles west of Bowman’s corner.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 21-year-old resident of Wolf Creek caused the crash and fled the scene. He allegedly struck another vehicle from behind causing it to roll over into a nearby field.

The woman driving had to be extricated from the car and airlifted to Great Falls for medical treatment.

Richie has been charged with failing to render aid to the other driver, fleeing the scene and failing to report the crash.

The truck involved in the crash was found abandoned about a mile down the highway from the scene. MHP confirmed Tuesday that someone had picked Richie up.

Richie was later arrested and charging documents said he admitted to being involved in the crash.

Bond in the case has been set at $25,000. If convicted he could face 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

There is no word yet on the condition of the injured driver.