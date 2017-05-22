A Red Lodge resident was killed in a vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old boy was a passenger in a Chevy Trailblazer with three others when the vehicle rolled on Meeteetsee Trail Road.

He was identified as Nicholas Ethan Smith of Red Lodge.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office posted the update on Facebook stating “a local juvenile’s life was claimed in the tragic incident.”

Story continues below



The crash happened around 2 p.m.

The driver, a 17-year-old teen out of Bridger was driving on the extremely muddy road when the vehicle overturned.

Smith was partially ejected and died on scene as a result of his injuries.

All three others were not injured. While weather and road conditions were factors in the crash, Montana Highway Patrol reported alcohol, drugs, or speed were not.

The teen’s death marks the 51st of the year on Montana roadways. Since then, three others have died across the state.

The Montana Highway Patrol is conducting the crash investigation and the sheriff’s office is handling the death investigation.