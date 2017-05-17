(HELENA) The teenage girl sentenced for starting an arson fire at Helena High School in November will be sent to a youth detention facility in Idaho, after a judge revoked her suspended sentence Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say on May 3, the 13-year-old stole alcohol along with other teens, trespassed at Helena High and violated a curfew – all just hours after District Judge Kathy Seeley ordered her to go to a facility in South Dakota for addiction treatment.

The girl denied all of those claims. However, another teen admitted she had been with her outside a Helena grocery store around midnight. A deputy juvenile probation officer also reported surveillance video showed a girl resembling the suspect with a group of teens at the store.

Seeley ruled there was enough evidence the girl had violated at least one condition of her suspended sentence. In a motion to revoke, prosecutors only need to show it is more likely than not that a violation occurred.

The teen was sentenced to the Five Counties Treatment and Youth Rehabilitation Center in St. Anthony, Idaho, until she turns 18. Deputy County Attorney Jeremy Gersovitz said it’s likely she will be released earlier than that – possibly in around a year.

The girl’s father asked the court to again suspend her sentence, saying she had been diagnosed with autism and would receive more appropriate treatment at the South Dakota facility. But Seeley reminded him he had previously said he would support sending his daughter to Five Counties if she didn’t follow the conditions of her sentence.

“We’ve reached the end of the line here as far as suspended sentences,” Seeley said.

The fire at Helena High started on the night of Nov. 7. It caused smoke and water damage in more than ten classrooms – a total of more than $2 million in damages.