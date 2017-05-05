HELENA – The Helena teenager who was sentenced Wednesday for starting a November arson fire at Helena High School was busted for theft on Thursday.

Helena Police arrested the suspect after a report that the 13-year-old had allegedly stolen alcohol from a grocery store.

On Wednesday Judge Kathy Seeley had given the teen a suspended sentence to youth detention, ordering her to undergo addiction treatment at a South Dakota facility.

Prosecutors said later that day, the girl went on a so-called “beer run” with other individuals.

Story continues below



She was also charged with trespassing at Helena High, against a court order.

On Nov.7 she set a fire at the high school that ended up causing more than $2 million in damage.

The youth is being detained at the Great Falls Youth Detention Center.

Prosecutors said they will be filing a petition to revoke her suspended sentence.