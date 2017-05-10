President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, citing his lack of leadership.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) issued a statement saying he is concerned the investigation into Russia’s efforts to undermine the election and any connection to the Trump administration may be abandoned.

“No one is above being held accountable, not even the President of the United States,” Sen. Tester stated. “The FBI has a long history of playing a critical role in investigating matters of national security. I am deeply concerned that this decision will result in an abandonment of the FBI’s ongoing efforts and it underscores the urgent need for an independent investigation.”

Sen. Tester called for an independent investigation in February after Russia coordinated cyberattacks during the election.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) backed Trump’s decision to fire Comey, saying Comey’s performance was unsustainable.

“Director Comey has lost the confidence and respect of both sides of the aisle including the organization he was charged with leading,” Sen. Daines stated in a press release. “I look forward to new leadership that will regain public trust and restore integrity to the FBI.”

