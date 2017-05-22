Happy Monday,

The unofficial start to summer is only days away, but significant changes will occur with a pretty big storm before Memorial Day Weekend. A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Tuesday night, through Wednesday, into early Thursday morning for the Hi-Line out to Hill and Blaine Counties. Wind gusts could top 60mph, with isolated locations along the Rocky Mountain Front approaching 75mph gusts. Power outages, downed trees and branches, and difficult travel are possible in this area. Anyone towing a trailer ahead of the holiday weekend should be very careful in this area. But that’s mainly Wednesday’s weather. Tuesday should be a beautifully warm and sunny day, with only a little southwest breeze picking up. Highs will warm through the 70s into the lower 80s across most of Big Sky Country. Tuesday night, winds will increase as a cold front approaches. Wednesday will be very windy, with the strongest gusts along the Hi-Line and the Rocky Mountain Front. Much cooler air will move in, with western areas only reaching the 50s and 60s for highs. Eastern Montana will still warm into the 70s. There will not be much rain or thunderstorms with this front. A few wind swept rain showers are possible along the Hi-Line, a few thunderstorms in eastern Montana, and a few showers of rain and snow in the western mountains. Yes, snow flakes will fly up near Glacier National Park on Wednesday, with highs in the mountains only in the 20s and 30s. Thursday will still be windy, but not quite as strong. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few showers in central and western Montana. It will be cool again, with highs only in the 50s and 60s, but 20s and 30s in the higher mountains. Friday will be a bit on the stormy side, as afternoon thunderstorms will develop over the higher terrain and drift down across the western valleys and northern plains. Highs will still hold in the 60s. Onto Memorial Day Weekend: the weather looks pretty nice, certainly not as stormy as it has been in the past. Saturday, a few isolated mountain showers will develop. Most of the state will be mostly sunny and dry, with highs in the 60s to near 70. Sunday should be a very nice day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Memorial Day, there’s a slight risk for a few mainly mountain storms, but highs will stay in the 70s.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist