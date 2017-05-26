HELENA – When you think about the events of this past week, you have to say, it’s the sort of news cycle that Don Dunwell would have loved.

Don spent most of his career in broadcasting. He started in radio then moved to television.

A Montana native and devote UM Grizzly fan, he came to KTVH after years of travels and adventures across the country and the world.

Don passed away almost a month ago, but it still only feels like yesterday when you could see him in his office here at KTVH, busily putting together his next weekly Dunwell Report.

Join KTVH Sunday night for the final Dunwell Report where KTVH Anchor Mikenzie Frost remembers Don, not just for the work he did here, but as a mentor, veteran and a father.

Don was the kind of journalist who always knew who to talk to and which questions were the best to ask.

We sure miss him.

The Dunwell Report is Sunday night at 10 KTVH.