Happy Friday!

A few scattered showers will move down from the mountains this evening. Saturday will have mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the western half of Montana and highs will reach the 50s and 60s. Some sun will mix in at times as well. Eastern Montana will be sunnier, drier, and warmer – 60s and 70s. Sunday will have more sunshine, with just a slight chance of a mountain shower in the western part of the state. Eastern Montana out near Glasgow and Miles City will have a few more storms. Highs across the state will be in the 60s and 70s. Monday, a cold front will push through early on, so showers and storms should be limited to mainly southern areas down near Billings. Highs again will be in the 60s and 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will warm up into the 80s and even a few 90s! A strong front with wind and thunderstorms will move through on Thursday. Temperatures will cool back down into the 50s and 60s. Scattered storms will move through the state on Friday and Saturday, but Sunday and Memorial Day look very nice at the moment.

Have a good weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Story continues below



Chief Meteorologist