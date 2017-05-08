HELENA – The ‘Flame of Hope’ for Special Olympics left Helena Monday on its way to Washington-Grizzly Stadium for final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Local law enforcement, Olympians and Governor Steve Bullock where all present to help carry the torch from Helena. Runners headed to Missoula for the Special Olympics State Summer Games Opening Ceremonies, concluding the run.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics.

The 2,700 mile trek began on April 26 in the northeast corner of the state. Local police officers, sheriff’s deputies, troopers and other agencies from around the state helped carry the flame for various legs of the run.

Governor Bullock said he couldn’t be more proud of the law enforcement and Olympians.

“This is really about law enforcement working with our heroes, our special Olympians to give them the opportunity both to shine,” said Governor Bullock.

This is the ninth year Governor Bullock has carried the torch, he will serve as the honorary coach for the games.

The Special Olympics State Summer Games will be held next Tuesday through Friday in Missoula.

