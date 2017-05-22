TOWNSEND – Nearly 500 law enforcement officers and first responders will participate in honoring Broadwater County deputy Mason Moore on Tuesday.

Deputy Moore’s procession will begin in Townsend early Tuesday morning. Hundreds more people are expected to line the street to pay their respects.

Roland Heaton, a war veteran and American Legion member, is helping with the procession and providing flags for onlookers to hold.

He said he knows the dangers faced by those who protect the public.

Story continues below



“I just really feel sorry for the families going through this. I know what it’s like to be in a combat situation and in day to day you don’t know if you’re going to be alive or if you’re buddy is going to die,” Heaton said. “That’s what the wives and families of all these first responders have to put up with every day.”

Townsend business owners have allowed blue and black ribbon to be placed along their front windows to let law enforcement know they are valued.

Eve Bruins, owner of Briar Sweet Bistro in Townsend, is one of the businesses with the symbolic ribbons.

“They are truly the backbone to a town when something like this happens, you know to support and give them the opportunity to know that their lives are just as important or even more important when they step up and put themselves in the line of duty,” Bruins said.

After Townsend, the procession will head south on Highway 287 and then I-90 on to Belgrade where the memorial service will be held at Bridge Church.

Moore’s body will then lie in state at the Three Forks High School gym during a reception following the procession.

As for Heaton and the Townsend community, they want to see a large turnout.

“I’d like to see the whole town here, but I don’t quite expect that. Some of them have to work. I know a lot of storefront people are planning on being here. A friend of mine is going to see how many kids from school they can get to be down here,” Heaton said.

KTVH plans to live stream the service. For more information click here.

For a full list of details of Tuesday’s events click here.