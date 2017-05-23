TOWNSEND – Hundreds lined the streets, many wearing black and blue, on Tuesday morning, as a procession of law enforcement and first responders carried Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore’s body through Broadwater and Gallatin counties.

Helicopters and law enforcement vehicles could be heard throughout the town, but onlookers remained silent.

Though many didn’t know Deputy Mason Moore personally, they felt the loss.

“Just heartbroken, tears actually,” said Charlene Guthrie, who attended the Townsend procession.

Story continues below



Law enforcement agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel attended Moore’s procession.

Onlookers wanted to send a clear message that they support all enforcement.

Bill Duede, who lives in Townsend and attended the procession, hoped the procession was encouraging to law enforcement.

“I think it’s got to be uplifting because again it’s a thankless job. But to show that the majority of people in Montana support them and are behind them – I think it would probably go a long way. This is a hard time for all of them,” Duede said.

Dave Padilla, a Townsend resident, described the town less like a small community and more like a big family.

“American tradition is I think what it is. Support of your fellow man and woman, children. Everyone,” Padilla said. “Just to let them know that this is a family, even if you’re not related it’s still a family thing.”

Many families and children were out observing the procession, some holding American flags in the blue and black color of law enforcement.

Charlene Guthrie, a Townsend resident, who attended the procession with her son, wanted to show her support for law enforcement as well. “Well it’s just a tragedy that this situation happened. We just wanted to be here to show our support and let law enforcement know that we’re behind them 100 percent.”

After Townsend, the procession continued to Bridge Church in Belgrade where the funeral was held.

More information on Deputy Moore’s funeral will be available soon.

Watch a time-lapse of the procession in Townsend. Video courtesy of Dennis Davies