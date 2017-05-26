Great Falls Fire Rescue says a train derailed overnight near Westbank Park off 17th Ave. NE.

Officials said in a news release that the immediate area around the incident has been cordoned off and that there were no immediate hazards or leaking cars.

Businesses on the east side of 3rd St. NW from the intersection of 17th Avenue South to the intersection of 14th Ave. NW. have been temporarily closed and are expected to open late on Friday morning.

The railroad cars are expected to be moved on Friday morning. People are asked to avoid the area as a safety precaution.

Great Falls Fire Rescue is the On Scene Command, crews from Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Calumet Refinery, and the Great Falls Police Department are assisting with the operation.