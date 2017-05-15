WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump promised on Monday to do all he could to stop violent crimes against law enforcement.

He gave the keynote address at a memorial service in Washington for police officers wounded or killed in the line of duty.

Arkansas Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Mainhart was laid to rest, after being shot to death in the line of duty last week.

President Trump told law enforcement families in Washington, ‘Enough is enough’.

“Every drop of blood spilled from our heroes in blue is a wound inflicted upon the whole country,” Trump said.

Observing National Police Week, the President spoke at a memorial service on the Capitol Steps.

“The attacks on our police are a stain on the very fabric of our society and you are entitled to leadership at the highest level,” Trump added.

The President asked the Justice Department to develop new strategies to prevent and prosecute violent crimes against officers.

“Police lives matter, too,” was made during the memorial. Trump raised did a fist pump in response to show his approval.

Vice President Mike Pence also spoke, promising to all law enforcement, the support, resources and training, “that the men and women of law enforcement deserve.”

Both the President and Vice-President added flowers to a wreath that is now at the national law enforcement memorial.

Crowds made up mainly of families of the fallen will spend the week at the memorial.

NBC’s Chris Clackum