KALISPELL – Monday Flathead County Sheriff’s office said they are actively looking for two missing people in the Kalispell area. Both people went missing in separate locations.

The Sheriff’s office reported a 25-year-old Arizona woman who has been missing in the Great Bear Wilderness in the Flathead Valley.

Sheriff Chuck Curry said the search began Saturday for Madeline Connelly. Connelly was in the area visiting relatives and reportedly went for a day hike on May 4. She was accompanied by her dog.

Police said Connelly is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Her vehicle, a black Subaru Outback, was found by relatives at the Bear Creek Trail Head off U.S. Highway 2 near Essex so a ground and air search was started. As of Monday morning, searchers had been unsuccessful in locating Connelly.

Sheriff Curry also said a full-scale search was started Saturday and continued through the weekend.

North Valley Search and Rescue, deputies from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Two Bear Air Rescue, and personnel from neighboring Glacier National Park are all involved in the search.

Anyone with information about Connelly is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5610

The sheriff’s office also reported Corey Michael Flannigan, 26, from Spokane went missing on May 4 northeast of Kalispell.

The stolen vehicle Flannigan was driving was recovered crashed on Rose Crossing before he was reported missing.

The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2 in the Kalispell area.

Flannigan is described as a male 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds with light brown shaved hair and blue eyes.

Detectives from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the details of Flannigan’s disappearance, which are considered suspicious.

Search and Rescue members are checking the area surrounding the crash site for any leads or evidence.

The case remains under active investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.