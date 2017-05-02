HELENA – Voters in the Helena and East Helena School Districts have overwhelmingly backed the districts’ plans to build new elementary schools.

In Helena, more than 73 percent of voters supported a $63 million bond issue that will pay for three new schools to replace Central, Bryant and Jim Darcy Elementary.

Historic Central School has been closed since 2013 because of concerns over earthquake safety. Bryant’s current building is nearly 80 years old and suffering from a number of. Administrators at Jim Darcy say the school doesn’t have enough room to keep up with the population growth in the north Helena Valley.

The bond will also provide security and technology upgrades at all the district’s elementary and middle schools.

Story continues below



“The voters have re-affirmed their commitment to safe, secure and exceptional schools for all students,” said Tom McGree, chair of the committee supporting the bond, in a statement. “The future is looking bright for Helena.”

This vote is a large turnaround from 2015, when Helena voters rejected a $70 million bond proposal.

Helena Superintendent Jack Copps credits the success of this bond to involvement by members of the public. He said the results are a vote of confidence in the district.

“This community has always been a community that has valued public education, and they have demonstrated that with their vote this evening,” Copps said.

In East Helena, about 67 percent of voters endorsed a $12 million bond proposal. It will fund a new school to house the district’s first- and second-graders, along with an addition at East Valley Middle School.

District leaders say Eastgate and Radley Elementary Schools are seriously overcrowded, and they hope the bond will help address that issue.

Helena and East Helena voters also cast ballots for new school board members.

Luke Muszkiewicz, a software engineer at Anderson ZurMuehlen, and Jeff Hindoien, an attorney with the Montana Secretary of State’s Office, will fill two open seats on the Helena school board. Four other candidates also appeared on the ballot.

Muszkiewicz and Hindoien will replace board chair Aidan Myhre and Cherche Prezeau as trustees.

In East Helena, incumbent trustees Ann Marie Thompson, Mark Diehl and Breck Scheet were all reelected for another term. One other candidate also ran for the school board.