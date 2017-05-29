Happy Memorial Day!

What a beautiful weekend! Just like the last few days, isolated thunderstorms popped up this afternoon and will continue this evening. Any storms should die down by dark. Tuesday, back to work and back to school, and more summery weather will move across the state. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s, with a few isolated thunderstorms over and near the mountains. There will not be many if any thunderstorms over the plains of north central and eastern Montana. Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs in the 80s to around 90. Scattered thunderstorms will develop over the western half of the state, mainly over the mountains. Some storms could get pretty nasty, with heavy downpours, gusty wind, and hail. Thursday, a cold front will move into Montana and may trigger strong to severe storms in western and central areas in the afternoon. Large hail and damaging winds are possible in a few storms. Highs will be cooler, in the 60s and 70s west, but lower 90s ahead of the front in eastern Montana. Friday, highs will cool back into the 60s and 70s with scattered showers, sun, and a gusty west wind. Right now, the start of the weekend looks beautiful, but Sunday will have thunderstorms returning. Late May and early June are both the heart of Montana’s severe thunderstorm season as well as the peak of the rainy season.

Have a great night!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist