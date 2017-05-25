Happy Thursday,

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will die down this evening. Lows will be a bit cool, in the 30s and 40s. Friday will start out with a mix of clouds and sun, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop pretty much across the state by afternoon. Highs will be cool, in the 60s, with 40s in the mountains. Showers and storms will generally be brief, and will end by dark. Saturday will be a beautiful day, with mostly sunny skies and just an isolated storm or two over the mountains. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s for most of the state, with 40s and 50s in the mountains. Sunday, after another mostly sunny day, a stray storm or two could pop over the higher terrain. Highs will be even warmer, up into the 70s. The mountain locales will have a better chance of storms than the valleys and plains. Memorial Day Monday will be another very nice spring day, with highs in the 70s. Once again, a stray storm or two could develop through the afternoon. Besides these isolated storms, most of the holiday weekend will be sunny, warm, and dry which is pretty unusual for Memorial Day Weekend in Montana. Next week, a stronger front with more thunderstorms will come through around Thursday.

It’s almost the weekend!

Have a great night.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist