(HELENA) A Helena man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck on Canyon Ferry Road this afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m., near the intersection with Sportsman’s Way.

Troopers say the truck was turning left onto a private driveway when the motorcycle ran into the side of it.

A medical helicopter was brought in to transport the 67-year-old motorcycle driver. First responders originally planned to take him to a hospital in Great Falls, but the flight was diverted to Helena.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck, a 69-year-old East Helena man, was not injured in the crash.

No citations were immediately issued, but MHP is still investigating.

”This is a significant crash,” Nelson said. “We want to make sure that we do a full and complete investigation, so we can determine exactly what happened out here this afternoon.”

Nelson said there were no initial signs that excessive speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Canyon Ferry Road was closed to traffic for several hours after the crash. Drivers were detoured onto George Gulch Loop.