HELENA – A few rain drops didn’t stop runners from participating in Wednesday’s Seventh Annual VA2K Walk and Roll event at Fort Harrison.

Employees, veterans and the general public were invited to walk a little over a mile through the VA Medical Center as well as parts of the military base.

The VA collected donations for basic household items like shampoo, conditioner and toilet paper.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, there were about 50,000 homeless veterans in the U.S. in 2015.

Sarah Smith, a VA2K representative, said veteran homelessness is a problem in Montana.

“It hits us really hard for a couple of different reason. It hits us hard because we’re such a rural community across the state. That means a lot of services aren’t available in some of the smaller areas where it would be really important to have that…just by nature of our weather and all of that sort of stuff…that gets in the way”

By the end of the day, 83 people had walked the route around Fort Harrison.