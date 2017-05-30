HELENA – Memorial Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean community members have stopped honoring veterans.

Two ceremonies were held on Tuesday to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

At the Veteran’s Cemetery at Fort Harrison, a canon rang out signaling the beginning of the ceremony.

It’s a familiar affair for many, but the ceremony sends a timeless message that veterans will always be remembered.

Story continues below



For Warren Zigler who attended the event, it’s about supporting family.

“My father was a WWII veteran. I was in the Army National Guard for 25 years, so I can do my part too to honor my father and all the others that served with him,” Zigler said.

Across the way at a second service in Memorial Park, a similar message was heard.

Dick Juvik, President of Montana’s Prisoner of War Missing in Action Awareness Association, spoke to the crowd.

“Children of our fallen worriers will still be missing a parent. Spouses will be without their life partners. Parents will continue to grieve for their heroic sons and daughters that died way too early,” Juvik said.

An even bigger challenge for those parents and family members is when a loved one goes missing in action.

Juvik said there are currently 55 Montanans listed as MIA.

“The knowledge of these veterans that are missing is fading away as the families and stuff pass and you get down two, three, four generations and some kids don’t have the slightest idea what it’s all about,” Juvik said.

In Helena, Beverly Stewart with the Montana State Council President, Vietnam Veterans of America said there is reason to be optimistic.

“I think that Montana is special because compared to other states – here in Montana – we do appreciate our veterans. More so than some other states who really have to fight to get appreciation and respect,” Stewart said.