EAST HELENA – The city of East Helena came together Monday to remember fallen service members.

Hundreds gathered on Main Street to show support for those veterans past and present at the annual Memorial Day Parade.

David Johnson, Commander at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10010 who organized the event, said it’s an emotional day.

“[I’m] honestly very emotional on Memorial and Veteran’s Day. We wouldn’t be here without the veterans before me and the ones that’ll be after me,” Johnson said. “I don’t think we can forget that. So it’s an emotional time.”

Keeping with tradition, a cannon filled with gunpowder was fired to kick off the parade.

The parade drew members from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the First Special Service Force, the Civil Air Patrol and the Daughters of the American Revolution, among others.

Onlookers said Memorial Day is about American ideals.

“For me it means protection of our country and you know just standing up for what the American way is,” said Anne LaCroix, who attended the parade.

A gathering was held at a park following the parade.

Speakers listed to the crowd the names of East Helena Veterans who recently passed away.

“My mother was a colonel in the army, so [I’m] just here to honor all the veterans and the current military members that are serving,” said Amy Marsh, who attended the parade.

The parade has been a part of the community for more than 60 years.

“As you can see from the crowd and the people participating in the parade, it is the Hibernians, the Knights of Columbus, it’s the community, it’s the churches. It’s all those that want to help us support our fallen members,” Johnson said. “[I] thank those that view Memorial Day as more than a time off to go to the lake. I know that’s important to be with your family, but when you’re with your family, remember the veterans.”

Governor Steve Bullock also issued a statement Monday in honor of Memorial Day. “On this day, we mourn the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms and liberties we cherish,” Bullock said. “I ask that all Montanans never forget these heroes, and that today, we also honor the heroes still among us to symbolize that we are a living nation – resilient when faced with loss.”