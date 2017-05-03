GREAT FALLS – The identity of the victim from Tuesday’s fatal Crash near Ulm has been identified.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s office said, Dawn Castro, 31 years old, of Great Falls died at the scene. She died of injuries she sustained after being ejected from the vehicle.

The Montana Highway Patrol said there were two people in the vehicle, a man and a woman.

Neither person was wearing a seatbelt, and both were ejected from the vehicle.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

It happened near the intersection of Collins Road and Polish Road, east of a line between Ulm and First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park.

The man was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls; the nature and extent of his injuries is not known.

The MHP is still investigating to determine the cause of the crash, and whether speed or impaired driving were factors.