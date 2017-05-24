GREAT FALLS – Powerful winds caused damaged to a building under construction on Wednesday.

The winds swept across Great Falls and most of north-central Montana which began howling early Wednesday.

Wind gusts of nearly 50 mph were reported in and around Great Falls.

The building under construction along 25th Street NE in Black Eagle was demolished by the winds.

The area is on the south side of the street, between Old Havre Highway and 15th Street North.

The owner of the building said, “It’s nothing but a $50,000 pile of firewood now.”

We have also received reports of tree branches down in some parts of town.