HELENA – Rocky Mountain Development Council and volunteers partnered to provide a variety of outdoor spring services for Helena residents.

RMDC said the day of service provided assistance to about 60 homes throughout the Helena, East Helena and Helena valley.

WWII Veteran Walter Bower and his wife Phyllis were among the beneficiaries on Thursday. Hedges were trimmed, windows were cleaned and their garden was weeded.

One of the volunteers, Gail Wilkerson, the daughter of a veteran, said helping clean up the Bower’s front lawn hit home.

“I think it just builds a sense of community to come out and volunteer, it builds community with our veterans and with my teammates at the Veteran Affairs,” added Wilkerson.

On Monday MTN news will continue with day of service as volunteers help to paint homes in the community.

