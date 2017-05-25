HELENA – State and local officials have been fielding phone calls from voters wanting to change their previously cast ballots after accusations arose by a reporter that U.S. House Candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted him.

Secretary of State Corey Stapleton said those voters are out of luck.

“In Montana, we vote only once. One of the reasons we afford people different opportunities to vote whether by absentee or at satellite or in person is that some people like to wait and see the campaign unfold and vote on election day,” Stapleton said.

Lewis and Clark County was one county receiving question.

Audrey McCue with Lewis and Clark County overseas the election process.

“Today some of the unique calls we’ve gotten is people asking if it’s too late to change their vote,” McCue said. “I think we’ve had a few more calls on that topic than we usually get on an election day.”

Lewis and Clark County can void filled out ballots and issue new ones.

However, that’s only if the ballot hasn’t already been returned.

Otherwise the county has no way to make sure voters didn’t vote twice.

“For the very reason that teachers don’t hand out grades a month before class is over, or championships aren’t given a month before the season ends, there’s many reason you shouldn’t vote 30 days before the campaigns over because sometimes more information might change your mind,” Stapleton said.

Regardless of Wednesday’s assault allegations against Gianforte, some voters had already made up their minds.

Marci Williams cast her vote at the City/County Building today.

“I was shocked. I was annoyed. I was frustrated. I can’t believe that anybody would vote for [Gianforte]. It’s ridiculous. If you’re going to be a politician, if you’re going to be congressmen, you’re going to be surrounded by press all the time. So get used to it.”

Phyllis Reynolds also cast her vote today and called the alleged altercation a “Horrible, horrible example for the young people and for all of us. We want to send somebody like that to Washington? Not on my time.”

Others commented on KTVH.com in support of Gianforte.

One user wrote, “This does not affect my vote, the reporter was totally in the wrong, looking to provoke.”

Another user added that “Breaking into a private meeting uninvited, whether it’s an interview or not, and shoving a recorder in into a man’s face, is very much physical aggression.”