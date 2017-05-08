HELENA – The Montana Republican Party confirmed Monday that Vice President Mike Pence will visit the treasure state to campaign for Greg Gianforte.

In an email late Monday afternoon, the party said the rally will be this Friday in Billings.

A time and location were not released. But party officials said the rally will be free.

Pence’s visit comes following reports last week of a tightening race between Gianforte and his main opponent, Democrat Musician Rob Quist.

The rally with the Vice President will be one day after Donald Trump Jr. returns to Montana for a series of four rallies in support of Gianforte.

Montana’s lone U.S. House seat was left open in March when then Congressman Ryan Zinke was confirmed as Secretary of the Interior.