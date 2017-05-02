The United States Marshals Service District of Montana has issued a BOLO Alert (Be On the Look-Out) for Bobby Lee Lamere.

Lamere, 42 years old, is wanted by the Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on felony probation violations stemming from a conviction for criminal endangerment.

Lamere is listed as an absconder from the Great Falls Probation & Parole office.

A warrant sets bond for Lamere at $100,000.

Lamere has other felony convictions in Missoula County for drug possession and criminal endangerment, according to the Montana Department of Corrections.

Lamere is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, about 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Lamere is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 406-247-7030 or their local law enforcement agency.