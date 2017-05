DILLON – A University of Montana Western football player was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.

M.J. Simkins died in a fire at a residence on Glendale Street, according to Western Athletic Director Russ Richardson.

Simkins, who is a Dillon native, was about to start his senior year at Western. He played wide receiver and safety and studied secondary education at the University.

More information about this incident will be released as it becomes available.

MTN’s John Emeigh