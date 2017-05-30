WASHINGTON (NBC) Facing cameras for the first time in nearly two weeks Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer returned to a slew of questions, with Russia topping the list.

“Your question assumes facts that have not been confirmed,” Spicer said.

Spicer pushed back against allegations, but did not deny, that President Trump’s son-in-law and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner tried to set up back channel communications with Russia for private communication.

“There’s a lot of this stuff that has gotten pushed out based on unnamed, unacountable sources, it’s very troubling,” Spicer said.

On Twitter, the president said “Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. – and how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election – has taken over the fake news.”

“I think that’s right, but they’re laughing at how easy it is, and how our president, unfortunately, is helping with their agenda,” said former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

On the heels of the president’s first foreign trip, the White House downplayed tension with German Chancellor Angela Merkel who said Europe can no longer rely on foreign partners.”They get along very well – he has a lot of respect for her,” Spicer added.

Spicer also fielded questions about a White House shake up. Which included Communications Director Mike Dubke quiting after three months of working under President Trump. “He’s very pleased with work of his staff, I think that he’s frustrated like I am and so many others to see stories that are patently false to see narratives that are wrong to see quote unquote, fake news.”

The briefing ended abruptly with questions about Russia still lingering.

NBC confirmed another member of the President’s circle, Personal Attorney, Michael Cohen has been asked to turn over any information about Russian contacts to Congress.

