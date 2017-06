State and federal wildlife officials are investigating the death of a grizzly bear near Bonner.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Public Affairs Specialist Ryan Moehring said the grizzly was killed by a black bear hunter in the Johnson Creek drainage on May 16.

The hunter reported the death to USFWS.

Moehring said the death is an active, ongoing investigation.

He said officials will share more information with the public when the circumstances of the case permit.