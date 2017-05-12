HELENA – The 15th Annual Wine Crush, A Taste of Helena will take place this Saturday.

Wine Crush is a food and wine tasting event that benefits Helena’s Big Brothers Big Sisters. The event is the major fundraiser for the nonprofit.

Proceeds will go towards helping kids in the BBBS program. The nonprofit supports a mentoring network between adult volunteers (Bigs) and children (Littles). Their mission states their goal is, “To provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.”

Wine Crush will feature hand selected wine from wineries all over the world, including Italy, Chile and France as well as U.S. states California, Oregon and Washington.

The event will also feature offerings from several Helena restaurants and a live and silent auction.

Colleen Brady, the president of Helena’s Big Brothers Big Sisters said she, as well as the nonprofit, want to see youth go to college, be successful, become employed in the community and stay to help grow the community.

“We need families supportive and engaged in their children’s lives, however not all kids have that opportunity and when they don’t that opportunity, things happen, bad things happen, you know it’s all old cliché but kids, they are our future, we need to provide everything we can for these kids to have supportive happy and engaged lives,” added Brady.

Wine Crush was started back in 2003 by George’s Distributing, a statewide beer and wine distributer.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center located at 340 Neill Avenue.

For tickets click here.