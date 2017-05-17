A WINTER STORM WARNING continues tonight into Thursday for higher elevations along and west of the Continental Divide, also around the Beartooth, Crazy, and Absaroka Mountains. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the lower elevations near West Glacier, the Bitterroots and Saphire Mountains, as well as parts of Meagher and Broadwater Counties. Snow levels have risen to around 5000′, but heavy snow continues at mountain pass level. Interstate 90 at Homestake Pass east of Butte has just re-opened after being closed because of multiple accidents. Plows are trying to keep up with the rate of heavy snow fall. Traveling over mountain passes will be difficult this evening, as several more inches will accumulate into Thursday morning.

Northwestern Energy has reported thousands of people have had power knocked out from Missoula to Rimini to Whitehall to Ulm. Power has been restored in most cases, but additional heavy, wet snow could take more branches and power lines down.

Watch my complete forecast on KTVH at 5, 6, and 10pm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist