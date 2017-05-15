Happy Monday,

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the higher elevations of southwest and south central Montana from Tuesday night into Thursday morning. A cold, big, wet storm will approach Big Sky Country later on Tuesday. After some sun to start, clouds will increase with showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. After dark Tuesday night, the storm will really begin to explode with heavy rain and higher mountain snow. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s, but 20s in the mountains. Wednesday will be a sloppy, stormy day with rain below 5000 feet, and snow in the higher elevations. Travelling over mountain passes will be difficult, with snow, wind, and reduced visibility. Otherwise, it will be a soggy, cold, damp day for most of the state. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s, but 20s and 30s with a heavy, wet snow in the mountains. The higher terrain along the Continental Divide could have more than 12″, but snow will accumulate in places like Butte, Elliston, Boulder, and Dillon. Rain and higher elevation snow will gradually come to an end on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday will be cool, showery, with higher elevation snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, but 30s in the mountains. Friday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. This weekend will be somewhat stormy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist