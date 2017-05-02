HELENA – Hoffman York, the Wisconsin based marketing firm tasked with promoting Montana to tourists across the world, has opened a location in the Treasure State.

Staff began their first day at work in the Capital City Tuesday.

In the summer of 2016, the Department of Commerce awarded Hoffman York the contract to market Montana.

Eleven bids were submitted from companies in Montana and other locations such as, New York, Washington D.C.

The marketing firm rolled out new marketing campaign this past march called ‘Discover Your Montana Moment.‘

The new campaign started after the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development said the “Get Lost in Montana” campaign, the former promotion program, had run its course.

The new campaign strives to show how people can create their familiar routines in an unfamiliar place. “But do things in a different way, so if you bike in a city, you can come to Montana and bike here, just in Glacier National Park or in the Rimrocks in Billings,” Raylee Honeycutt, consumer marketing manager for the MOTBD explained.

The campaign was developed using data generated from a survey to find the ideal Montana visitor. The survey cost $154,000 and had 6,245 people complete it nationally and internationally.

With a new campaign and a new office, Hoffman York said working in Montana will give them a better understanding of what the state has to offer.

After the out-of-state company was hired to market Montana, the decision stirred up questions and controversy.

The contract was between $7 million and $9 million. Only some of that money will stay in Montana as the company has contracted with Great Falls-based Shortgrass Web Development. The actual number is unknown.

Jenny Pelej, the Marketing Chief for the Office of Tourism, is a Wisconsin native who has a family member working at Hoffman York. After the contract was awarded to Hoffman York, many people were questioning if there was a connection between the reason why the company got the contract and Pelej’s relationship.

Doug Mitchell, Deputy Director of the Montana Department of Commerce said there was no connection at all.

This new location for the firm marks the fourth location for Hoffman York; other offices are located in Los Angeles, Louisville, Chicago as well as Milwaukee.

The company said it hopes to make its Helena office permanent.

“Beyond just the opportunity to work on the business, but to work in the state is a great honor for us. If the office grows, we will need the staff, and it’s certainly our thought and expectation that most of those staffing opportunities will be fulfilled locally.”