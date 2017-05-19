HELENA – Montana women were recognized at the Capitol on Thursday for their achievements in helping other women succeed in the workplace.

The Committee for Change by Women was joined by Governor Steve Bullock to present the awards to leaders in the private, public and governmental sector.

A panel of judges evaluated the women by their leadership and achievements.

Among those recognized was First Lady of Montana, Lisa Bullock and Joan More, owner of Murry’s cafe in Downtown Helena.

“I’m just really shocked and honored because I’m just a gal that owns a cute little café in Downtown Helena and I just try and do my best every day,” More said.

For a full list of those recognized and extended interviews with the nominees, see below.

State Government

Melissa Baker, PH.D, Montana, Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Kristan Barbour, Department of Revenue

Kathleen Beccari, Department of Corrections, Probation & Parole

Keni Grose, Department of Transportation

Public Sector

Lisa Bullock, First Lady of Montana

Casey Molloy, CR Anderson Middle School

Private Sector

Joan More, Murry’s Café