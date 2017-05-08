MISSOULA – A display of the largest elk ever taken in Montana and a new archery world record opened on Monday.

The display of the bull elk killed last year by Steve Felix is at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in Missoula.

Felix killed the elk on public land in eastern Montana last September.

The elk has a gross score of 447 inches and a net of 430 (Boone & Crockett and Pope & Young).

In addition to being the largest elk ever taken in Montana, it also is the largest ever killed with a bow and the largest taken in North America over the last 48 years.

RMEF’s Elk Country Visitor Center is located at 5705 Grant Creek Road in Missoula. It is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.