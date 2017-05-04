MISSOULA – The largest elk ever taken in Montana will go on display for a few weeks at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in Missoula beginning Monday, the organization announced Thursday.

Montana resident Steve Felix shot the bull on public land in eastern Montana while on a solo hunt in September 2016.

“This bull is a reflection of the importance of quality habitat, wildlife management strategies and hunters who provide funding for conservation efforts through excise taxes on guns, ammunitions and archery equipment, as well as the purchase of tags and licenses,” said Steve Decker, RMEF vice president of marketing.

The elk has a gross score of 447 inches and a net of 430 according to Boone & Crockett and Pope & Young.

Story continues below



In addition to being the largest elk ever taken in Montana, it also is the largest ever killed with a bow and the largest taken in North America over the last 48 years.

Felix and his bull recently received the Ishi Award, the highest honor from the Pope & Young Club.

“We congratulate Steve and thank him for letting us display the mount so all who are interested can come and see it in person,” said Decker.

RMEF’s Elk Country Visitor Center is located at 5705 Grant Creek Road in Missoula. It is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.