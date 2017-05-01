Yellowstone National Park is a 3,500 square miles of biology, geology, history and sometimes controversy.

“Yellowstone is probably one of the greatest remnants of the American West,” said Dan Wenk, Superintendent of Yellowstone National Park.

“More than that, it’s symbolic of wild places. It really gives people a chance to have a glimpse of what our country was like prior to the time that we had the western movement and civilization that came into the area.”

Yellowstone survives today as a nearly intact ecosystem, unlike any other location on earth.

Bears, wolves and bison are draws for some of the millions who pass through the gates, but it’s the oddities as they were called, that help preservation efforts from 145 years ago for the 2.2 million acres.

“One of the keys to protecting this place is that there was not perceived to be a higher or better use in terms of the consumptive side of the resources,” said Wenk. “At the time, it was seen to be a place that needed to be protected for what was here.”

Now, 145 years later, Yellowstone has grown from science oddity to science lab.

“It is a laboratory,” said Wenk. “It’s a laboratory that’s not just on the megafauna, the large ungulates, and bears that we have in the park, but it’s also a laboratory on thermo-file. You know things that have lead to breakthroughs in research and discoveries and innovation around the world.”

Yellowstone may be complex. Whether it’s home to reintroduced wolves or recovered grizzly bears, the last free-roaming bison or half of the world’s geysers, the man who is ultimately tasked with protecting all of that sums up Yellowstone quite simply.

“It’s just remarkable,” Wenk said.

For the next four weeks, MTN will look inside Yellowstone for a closer look at the people, places and things that make up our first National Park.

MTN’s Chet Layman