YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park is accepting public comment on a proposed project to reconstruct a segment of the East Entrance Road from Fishing Bridge to Indian Pond.

The proposed road reconstruction project would include work on about 3 miles of road, associated parking areas and turnouts, Fishing Bridge and Pelican Creek Bridge.

The project would make the road compliant with engineering safety standards, widen the road to the standard of 30-feet, repair or replace the deteriorated bridges, restore wetland functions and improve roadway and parking efficiency.

If the project is implemented, some roads could be temporarily closed and construction could cause delays.

Public comments will be accepted until May 26.

For more information click here.