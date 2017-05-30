KALISPELL (AP) — A 3-year-old male grizzly bear that had been feeding in yards and pastures in northwestern Montana was captured and released in the Spotted Bear River drainage, just southeast of the southern tip of Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials say the bear was captured on May 23 near Fortine and was released the next day.

Landowners were concerned with the amount of time the bear was spending around homes.

The same bear was captured in Whitefish last August where it was feeding on fruit trees. It was relocated near Frozen Lake on the Canadian border. The bear denned in the northern part of Glacier National Park. However, its GPS collar indicated the bear quickly traveled to the Fortine area, southeast of Eureka, this spring.