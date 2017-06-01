HELENA -A Helena resident has been taken to St. Peter’s Hospital by ambulance after a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

A truck rolled over on Country Club Avenue west of Head Lane by Fort Harrison.

A passerby helped the woman out of her seat belt to provide medical attention. She got out of the vehicle on her own.

Officials said she is in stable condition.

Helena fire has closed down Country Club Avenue and is trying to control the gas leak from the vehicle. The tire became detached from the axle during the crash.

Officials say to take Highway 12 to Williams to avoid the road closure.

Helena Fire, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the call. A wrecker is also on scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. Officials say alcohol and speed are most likely not a factor.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.