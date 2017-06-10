Happy Tuesday,

Although today was significantly cooler, the dog days of summer and a heat wave are not far off. Showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, gradually diminishing at night. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny, but a few showers and thunderstorms will develop over the higher terrain later in the afternoon and evening. Some storms will drift down over the lower elevations and plains. It will be windy, with gusts up to 30mph out of the west. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80, with 50s and 60s in the higher terrain. Showers will continue Wednesday night into the Thursday. Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler than average. Highs will mainly be in the 60s and 70s. A few showers will continue into the afternoon. Friday will be a gorgeous, mostly sunny day with highs in the 70s to near 80. Saturday, a few thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. Sunday, the heat is on! Highs will soar into the 80s and 90s, with 60s and 70s in the higher mountains. Skies will be mostly sunny if not clear. Monday will be hot, dry, and windy with elevated fire danger. Southwest winds will increase to 30mph gusts, and highs will top out in the 90s for most of the state. Some places may hit 100. For the 4th on Tuesday, the heat and wind will continue. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with gusty winds, and ever increasing fire danger. Please be careful with fireworks and campfires! Be safe!

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Story continues below



Chief Meteorologist