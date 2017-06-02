HELENA – Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services is again looking to honor Montanans who are 100 years and older.

They’re now taking submissions to honor the state’s centenarians at the annual Governor’s Conference on Aging, which will take place this September in Kalispell and Glendive.

According to DPHHS, the 2010 census shows there are 175 centenarians in the state.

Aging Services Bureau Chief Charlie Rehbein said there are multiple ways they get submissions.

“Actually centenarians themselves have sent it in,” said Rehbein. “A lot of times it’s relatives, someone will say ‘my grandma’s turning 100 this year and we’d like to honor her’ and in long-term care facilities a lot of times it’s staff that say, ‘hey, Mrs. Jones is turning 100 or 105 and we want to make sure she’s being honored.”

Rehbein said the centenarians always have amazing stories to tell of the things they’ve seen and experienced during their lifetime.

Those who live in the area of the conference are invited to attend.

Click here to learn more about how to submit a centenarian to be honored.