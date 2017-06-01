The Great Falls Clinic announced on Thursday that it has received a $1 million donation during their 100-year celebration.

The $1 million will be used to start a housing center for patients in need. The money was donated by Harold and Carmen Poulsen. Harold passed away last year.

The housing center will be built next to the Great Falls Clinic Hospital on 15th Avenue South.

The center will have 12 rooms with a hotel-like feel and kitchenettes. There will be communal areas indoors, an outdoor patio, and RV parking.

The clinic said the center will cost about $2.5 million and they will break ground as soon as they have the funding.

“We have about 40 percent of our population that come to the clinic for cancer care from out of town. And when they’re undergoing that type of treatment they really need to have those housing benefits available because so many times their resources are limited and we believe that’s a comprehensive part of the service that we need to offer to our patients,” said Vicki Newmiller, Great Falls Clinic CEO.

