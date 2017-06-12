HELENA – On Saturday, Downtown Helena was flooded with over 2,000 runners, 400 volunteers and spectators for the 44th annual Governor’s Cup.

From Marysville to the Walking Wall runners of all ages participated in various races.

There were six race categories: marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, kids’ marathon/fun run and a marathon relay.

Mother of three, Helena public school teacher and qualifier for the Olympic trials a few years back, Heather Lieberg, said last week that she won’t let past injuries stop her, and they didn’t.

Lieberg won first place in the overall 5K Governor’s Cup run, but she said she is more of a long distance runner.

“My strategy was just to finish stronger than I did last year, even though my time doesn’t reflect last year’s performance, I felt better I felt stronger more confident, I think it’s a good start to my racing season so I’m confident I’m happy,” said Lieberg.

Governor Steve Bullock, a frequent runner himself, ran the half-marathon, followed by the 5k with his daughter.

MTN News asked Bullock how he prepared for the race and he chuckled, responding….

“…Well I don’t think I really ever really prepared, I typically go running almost every morning, it gets my day off to a good start and the rest of the challenges throughout the day are a little bit easier after getting a good run in,” said Bullock.

Mark Messmer from Missoula won first place for the men’s overall full marathon. Messmer said the best part about the race wasn’t winning, but seeing the love and support from his family and friends…also the fellow Governor’s cup runners.

“It’s a long way to come when your 26 miles out in Marysville for them to drive out there and find good spots to cheer me on. It was awesome! The support from all the runners here and the community is excellent.”

At the end of the 5k race one of the runners, Maxim Danilov proposed to his girlfriend.

“It was my first 5k. It was good time, this will be a memory for me..forever, I love it!” said Danilov.

To view the entire list of runners and winners visit the 2017 Governor’s Cup official website.