HELENA – Three Lewis and Clark County jail inmates have been charged with attacking another inmate Thursday.

Adam Russell Freeman was accused of walking into another unidentified jail inmates cell Thursday afternoon, asking about the man about his charges and then sucker punching him and putting him in a choke hold.

Investigators said shortly afterwards, John Shannon Finley then walked into the same cell and punched the victim and kicked him in the ribs.

Both Freeman and Finley were charged with misdemeanor assault.

Mario Antonio Alicea was accused of holding the cell door closed while the attack took place.

Alicea was charged with accountability to assault.

All three plead not guilty to the charges in Justice Court Friday afternoon.

Trials will be scheduled at a later date.