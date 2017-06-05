Helena High School graduated 337 seniors.

Valedictorians and salutatorians gave a speech about not being scared of entering the world and exploring new things.

The guest speaker was Thomas Nybo, a world-renowned photographer and alumni of Helena High School.

Nybo said he has been traveling all over the state and world giving him a good foundation and base of cultural experiences as well as a boost of confidence.

“Get out there experience other cultures especially overseas and then you can truly appreciate a place like Montana once you’ve been somewhere else,” said Nybo.

“I have some advice for incoming freshman, just go out and choose something that you have no idea about. Just push yourself you might discover something that is absolutely perfect for you,” said Jessica Sekerak, class valedictorian.

Capital High graduated 270 students.

The featured speaker was Dava Newman who is the NASA deputy administrator.

Newman spoke about the importance of science and engineering, diversity, and never giving up on your dreams.

Valedictorian, Maggie White, said she is proud of all of her fellow graduating seniors.

“Having this experience is important to me to have the diploma with my future in ballet, but really high school is a blast, but the future is so much more exciting and this is the first step towards that,” said White.

After all senior graduate names were called, tassels were turned to the side and caps were thrown into the air.