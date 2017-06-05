A film premiering at the Ellen Theatre in Bozeman on Father’s Day is about a father’s persistent love, redemption and the beautiful life that unfolds after he receives full custody of his daughter.

It’s a case of art imitating life as it’s based on a true story.

“Take Two” is based on the real-life story of producer and director Robert Kollar.

“Over the course of about 15 years, I left my life in Hollywood, kind of bottomed out, and was looking for new direction,” said Kollar. “And (I) discovered that I had a 3-year-old daughter that I didn’t know about.”

Story continues below



That daughter is now 17 and soon to be senior at Heritage Christian High School in Bozeman.

“When I was with my Mom, we usually were in hotels, or homeless,” said Kristi Kollar, Robert’s daughter. “And there was a lot of abuse and we didn’t have a lot of food. We didn’t go outside much, so we were very pale. We got sick a lot.”

“I found out she was living in a very bad situation, a horrible situation actually, so I proceeded to do whatever I could do to be a good Dad,” said Kollar. “Got myself in several jams, so I was forced to call on God and God saved us and saved my daughter and within five years, I got full custody of her.”

Much of the story took place in the Gallatin Valley and the filmmakers used local actors to tell the story.

“I went in for callbacks, spent an hour rehearsing and going over lines and a couple of hours after that I was shopping with family and he calls me up and says, ‘Lead role is yours if you want it,’” said Robert Rogers, the film’s lead actor.

“It was pretty powerful,” said Dawn Long, the lead actress. “First of all, it was a challenging role because she was really upset a lot and lived in abusive situations. So they were kind of high intense roles which were really great for me as an actress.”

Take Two is a story about family, about unconditional love, and about doing anything possible to save a child.

“I guess my dad is kind of like my superhero,” said Kristi Kollar.

Take Two opens on Father’s Day. You can get tickets for the premiere of Take Two by clicking here. There are two showings on Father’s Day June 18, the 5:30 show is sold out, but tickets are still available for the 8:30 show.

MTN’s Patrice Parks