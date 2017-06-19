BILLINGS – Ethel Brady of Lame Deer, with eight convictions for driving under the influence, will spend four years in federal prison for a crash that killed a man and injured several others.

Brady, 39 years old, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Billings to four years in prison for involuntary manslaughter for the September 2016 crash that killed Keith Kania.

She was ordered to serve three additional years of supervised release following the prison term.

Brady had been drinking all morning before she got behind the wheel of a car and crashed head-on into another vehicle on Highway 212.

A blood test revealed methamphetamine in Brady’s system and a blood alcohol content of 0.302 percent, which is nearly four times the legal driving limit.

Defense attorneys requested a sentence of 30 months, arguing that Brady has a severe substance abuse disorder that needs treated.

Prosecutors said Brady’s unaddressed substance abuse problems, which began at the age of 8, are a threat to the community.

Brady’s most recent DUI came a month after the crash that killed Kania.

“She clearly has little respect for the law or the safety of the community,” said prosecutors in their sentencing memorandum. “Even killing someone was not a sufficient deterrent considering Brady continued to drink and drive after committing this offense.”

Brady was recommended for substance abuse programs at the prison.

Reported by Aja Goare/Billings