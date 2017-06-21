HELENA – A 21-year-old man has been reported missing in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

According to Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten, the man was part of a guided pack trip in a section of wilderness west of Augusta when he wandered away from the group’s campsite Monday afternoon.

The man, whose name has not been released at this point, was last seen at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. He is 5 feet 8 inches, with a medium build and dark hair.

Search and rescue teams are looking in the southeast corner of the Bob Marshall Wilderness area for him.

Agencies participating in the search include Teton County Search and Rescue, the U.S. Forest Service and Two Bear Air Rescue.